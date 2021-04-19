>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Broadcom Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: EWY -0.04% AVGO -3.51% CRWD -0.85% IT -0.02%

Investment company Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Broadcom Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+managers%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,558 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.83%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,237 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,865 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,370 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94%
  5. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 65,417 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.40%
Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 65,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)

Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. Also check out:

1. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)