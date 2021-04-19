Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. Buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Broadcom Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Investment company Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Broadcom Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: EWY, XBI, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, SDGR, MSFT, IBB, FB, BIL, GWRE, CHH, PINS, UDR, MAA, EQR, CPT, ACGL, H, BABA, ACC, ELS, AIRC,
- Sold Out: AVGO, CRWD, IT,
For the details of Aurora Investment Managers, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aurora+investment+managers%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,558 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.83%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,237 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,865 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,370 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94%
- iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 65,417 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.40%
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 65,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
Aurora Investment Managers, LLC. sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01.
