Appleton Partners Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Zebra Technologies Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Carlisle Inc, Quidel Corp, Medallia Inc

Investment company Appleton Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Zebra Technologies Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Morgan Stanley, Equinix Inc, sells Carlisle Inc, Quidel Corp, Medallia Inc, Ansys Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2021Q1, Appleton Partners Inc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 513,900 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 478,226 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,950 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 568,175 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 121,542 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $509.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1112.68%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.38%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 91,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $717.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 66,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.11.