Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

April 19, 2021 | About: PFF -0.39% BND -0.06% AMZN -0.81% CMA -1.1% VEU -0.27%

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Liberty Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Comerica Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,322 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,988 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,496 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 25,770 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 18,942 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 3,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $65.44. The stock is now traded at around $69.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 80,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.



