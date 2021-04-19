>
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

April 19, 2021 | About: IFF +0.04% CHTR +0.01% BABA -1.64% TDG -1.86% ELAN +0.07% ROP +0.51% TCEHY -1.72% SVMK -2.75% ADSK -3.32% PSX -0.95% CTV +0%

Investment company Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Tencent Holdings, SVMK Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Kansas City Southern, Stratasys during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC
  1. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,379,672 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
  2. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,762,154 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 649,001 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 928,329 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. First Republic Bank (FRC) - 841,657 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 195,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVMK Inc (SVMK)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SVMK Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 800,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $290.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 458,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $644.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 71,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 326,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $606.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,726,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $425.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 90,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.



