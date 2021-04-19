Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Tencent Holdings, Sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Investment company Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Tencent Holdings, SVMK Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Discovery Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Kansas City Southern, Stratasys during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TCEHY, SVMK, ADSK, GS, SPGI, NSC, GNRC, PSX, CTVA, CARR, VNT,
- Added Positions: IFF, CHTR, BABA, TDG, ELAN, ROP, AMT, KO, FLT, GSK, AXP, VRSN, NVS, DEO, NSRGY, RGA, CVX, BR, JNJ, SJM, RDS.B, RACE, GIS, GDDY, CVS, IHRT, ORCL, IR, FB, T, MRK, CB, STZ, EOG, KIM, CL, COST, ZBH, VMC, PEP, HD, ED, MKC, DOW, ABT, ATVI, AZO, SHOP, AVB, INTU, ABBV, EPD, AVGO, DD, GE, ECL, EMR, TRV, TGT,
- Reduced Positions: MAXR, DISCK, FBHS, KSU, SSYS, XPO, PYPL, MAS, TFC, ILMN, NVDA, JWN, CSCO, MSFT, QCOM, FRC, FTV, CERN, IBM, LB, TMO, GM, APTV, DHR, M, GOOGL, SIVB, GOOG, SYF, AAPL, C, F, INTC, UBER, AMGN, CLB, LOW, MS, UAL, DIS, BX, ACN, APA, SCHW, EL, ITW, URI, VRSK, ZTS, ALC, MMM, ADBE, APD, AKAM, ADP, BAX, BDX, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CTSH, DE, D, DUK, LLY, XOM, NEE, FDX, FULT, GILD, HSY, KMB, LMT, MMC, MCD, MDT, MET, MCHP, NFLX, NKE, NVO, PNC, PFE, LIN, PG, SBUX, TXN, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, VLO, VZ, WMT, WM, YUM, ZION, PM, MPC, AAL,
- Sold Out: DISCA, FOCS, MTCH, MSI, NICE, TJX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with IFF. Click here to check it out.
- IFF 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of IFF
- Peter Lynch Chart of IFF
For the details of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/douglas+lane+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 1,379,672 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 2,762,154 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 649,001 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 928,329 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 841,657 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 195,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SVMK Inc (SVMK)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SVMK Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $22.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 800,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $290.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 458,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $644.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 71,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 326,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 355.48%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $606.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 32.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,726,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $425.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 90,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC. Also check out:
1. Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC keeps buying