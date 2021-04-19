SI-BONE Appoints Anshul Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer and Announces the Addition of Helen Loh and Laura Francis to the Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., ( SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced the appointment of Anshul Maheshwari as the company’s Chief Financial Officer effective April 20, 2021, and the addition of Helen Loh and Laura Francis to its Board of Directors effective April 18, 2021. The appointment of Mr. Maheshwari completes the recently announced senior leadership transition which includes Laura Francis succeeding Jeff Dunn as Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Recupero becoming President, Commercial Operations. Jeff Dunn will remain with the company as Executive Chairman.



“Anshul is an experienced finance executive with an impressive record of building high performance finance teams to scale in global, high growth organizations,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer. “His industry expertise and relationships within the investment community will strengthen our leadership team as we execute our strategy to invest in future growth.”

Mr. Maheshwari joins SI-BONE with over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, banking, treasury, and strategy. Most recently, Mr. Maheshwari served as Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer for Varian Medical Systems, a leading cancer care platform, where he held roles of increasing responsibilities since 2018. Prior to joining Varian Medical Systems, Mr. Maheshwari was Assistant Treasurer for Bechtel Corporation, a leading engineering and construction company. Prior to that, Mr. Maheshwari spent majority of his career at Bank of America in corporate and investment banking.

Mr. Maheshwari stated, “I am excited to be joining SI-BONE at such a pivotal time. I look forward to partnering with the entire SI-BONE team to continue to execute on our growth and value creation strategy, deliver innovative and differentiated products to surgeons and improve patients’ lives.”

In addition to Mr. Maheshwari’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer, SI-BONE announced the election of Helen Loh to its board of directors. Ms. Loh joins SI-BONE with over 25 years of experience in brand and growth marketing at both Fortune 500 and early-stage technology companies. Currently, Ms. Loh is the Senior Vice President of Digital, Product, and Client Marketing at Charles Schwab, where she has held roles of increasing responsibilities since 2004. Ms. Loh holds a BS in industrial engineering and MBA from Stanford University.

“We are excited to welcome Helen to our Board of Directors,” said Jeff Dunn, Executive Chairman of SI-BONE. “She brings a wide range of strategy, digital, and marketing leadership expertise. Helen’s wealth of experience in building and growing consumer brands will be an incredible asset to SI-BONE as we continue to scale our commercial operations.”

“I am honored and excited to join SI-BONE’s Board of Directors. Since its inception, SI-BONE has brought much-needed innovation to improve patient outcomes,” said Ms. Loh. “I look forward to working with this exceptional leadership team and my fellow board members to help the company pursue new avenues of growth and bring the benefits of its innovative products to even more patients.”

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant ( www.si-bone.com/results ). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

