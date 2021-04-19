SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STAY, GNMK, LDKB, and PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc., by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STAY shareholders will receive $19.50 in cash for each share of STAY common stock that they hold. If you own STAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stay/

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Roche Holdings, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $24.05 for each share of GNMK that they hold. If you own GNMK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnmk/

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"). Under the terms of the agreement, LDKB shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash and 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock for each LDKB share they own, representing implied consideration of $18.45 based upon Fidelity's April 16, 2021 closing price of $55.84. If you own LDKB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ldkb/

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 shares of M&T common stock per share of PBCT, representing implied consideration of $18.16 based upon M&T's April 16, 2021 closing price of $153.86. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

