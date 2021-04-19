>
Britannia Mining Names New President and Board Member

April 19, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BMIN -21%

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia" or the "Company"), (OTCPink: BMIN) announced today that management has appointed a new President and Board Member to the Company. This action has been filed with Nevada's Secretary of State and can be found with a business name search at the Nevada's Secretary of State's website: https://esos.nv.gov/EntitySearch/OnlineEntitySearch. The Company intends to file other corporate actions intended to modify Britannia's current business and reposition the Company's market status.

Management indicated that many of the forthcoming corporate adjustments could possibly impact both the future business of Britannia, as well as the shareholders of the Company. Therefore, Management encourages shareholders to review all filings, read all upcoming press releases, and contact management at [email protected] with any inquiries.

About Britannia Mining

At present, Britannia Mining is identified as a natural resources development company focused on acquiring high-quality mineral, mining, and other commodity-based projects. The Company has been exploring opportunities to transition its business towards the digital technology space.

For investor and general information, please email [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE: Britannia Mining, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641225/Britannia-Mining-Names-New-President-and-Board-Member

img.ashx?id=641225

