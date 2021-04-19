Replimune Group Inc (REPL) COO Colin Love Sold $918,900 of Shares

COO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Love (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of REPL on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $30.63 a share. The total sale was $918,900.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $1.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.540000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of REPL stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $30.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of REPL, click here