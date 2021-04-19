>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $850,297 of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: SNAP -1.32%

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 13,655 shares of SNAP on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $62.27 a share. The total sale was $850,297.

Snap Inc is a camera application developer. Its main product is Snapchat, a camera application created to help people communicate through short videos and images. It also offers Spectacles, which are camera-enabled sunglasses. Snap Inc has a market cap of $91.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.440000 with and P/S ratio of 35.23.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,655 shares of SNAP stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $62.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of SNAP stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $64.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SNAP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)