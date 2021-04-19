Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $850,297 of Shares

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 13,655 shares of SNAP on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $62.27 a share. The total sale was $850,297.

Snap Inc is a camera application developer. Its main product is Snapchat, a camera application created to help people communicate through short videos and images. It also offers Spectacles, which are camera-enabled sunglasses. Snap Inc has a market cap of $91.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.440000 with and P/S ratio of 35.23.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,655 shares of SNAP stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $62.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of SNAP stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $64.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

