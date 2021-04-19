>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Michael D Fleisher Sold $2 million of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: W -1.96%

CFO of Wayfair Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Fleisher (insider trades) sold 6,323 shares of W on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $309.79 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home good products in the United States. It offers a range of furniture, décor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home good products. Wayfair Inc has a market cap of $32.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $315.330000 with a P/E ratio of 225.26 and P/S ratio of 2.40.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of W stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $309.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.
  • CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $330.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer James R. Miller sold 500 shares of W stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $335.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of W, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)