Wayfair Inc (W) CFO Michael D Fleisher Sold $2 million of Shares

CFO of Wayfair Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Fleisher (insider trades) sold 6,323 shares of W on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $309.79 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Wayfair Inc operates as an online destination for the home good products in the United States. It offers a range of furniture, décor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home good products. Wayfair Inc has a market cap of $32.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $315.330000 with a P/E ratio of 225.26 and P/S ratio of 2.40.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of W stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $309.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

CFO Michael D Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of W stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $330.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer James R. Miller sold 500 shares of W stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $335.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.

