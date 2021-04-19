Workday Inc (WDAY) COO & Executive Vice President James Bozzini Sold $3.8 million of Shares

COO & Executive Vice President of Workday Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Bozzini (insider trades) sold 14,666 shares of WDAY on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $257.83 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.
Workday Inc is a SaaS provider offering enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software for medium and large enterprises. The company's product portfolio is built around human capital and financial management software. Workday Inc has a market cap of $61.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $254.510000 with and P/S ratio of 13.98.
CEO Recent Trades:
- Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of WDAY stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $257.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO & Executive Vice President James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of WDAY stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $257.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.
- Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of WDAY stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $255.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.
- COO & Executive Vice President James Bozzini sold 56,750 shares of WDAY stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $255.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.24% since.
- Director, 10% Owner David A Duffield sold 196,548 shares of WDAY stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $254.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
