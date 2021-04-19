Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu Sold $780,086 of Shares

CFO of Marvell Technology Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean X. Hu (insider trades) sold 16,071 shares of MRVL on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $48.54 a share. The total sale was $780,086.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd and its subsidiaries is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The company's product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity. Marvell Technology Group Ltd has a market cap of $31.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.650000 with and P/S ratio of 10.51. The dividend yield of Marvell Technology Group Ltd stocks is 0.52%.

CFO Recent Trades:

