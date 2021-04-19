>
Articles 

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster Sold $4.4 million of Shares

April 19, 2021

Chief Technology Officer & EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Papermaster (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of AMD on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $80.54 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $98.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.110000 with a P/E ratio of 39.77 and P/S ratio of 10.11.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer & EVP Mark D Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of AMD stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $80.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

