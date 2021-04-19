Genpact (G) President and CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sold $6.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Genpact (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) N. V. Tyagarajan (insider trades) sold 140,000 shares of G on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $44.86 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Genpact Ltd is a business process and technology management services company that provides finance and accounting, collections and customer service, insurance services, supply chain and procurement, analytics and enterprise application services. Genpact Ltd has a market cap of $8.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.520000 with a P/E ratio of 28.35 and P/S ratio of 2.36. The dividend yield of Genpact Ltd stocks is 0.90%. Genpact Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Genpact Ltd the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 140,000 shares of G stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $44.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

