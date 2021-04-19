Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP, President, U.S. Sales Steven H Rusing Sold $2.9 million of Shares

EVP, President, U.S. Sales of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven H Rusing (insider trades) sold 73,893 shares of TPX on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $39.54 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $7.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.000000 with a P/E ratio of 23.94 and P/S ratio of 2.26. The dividend yield of Tempur Sealy International Inc stocks is 0.18%. Tempur Sealy International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, President, U.S. Sales Steven H Rusing sold 73,893 shares of TPX stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of TPX stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $37.3. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.

