Wex Inc (WEX) CEO and President, WEX Inc. Melissa D Smith Sold $10 million of Shares

CEO and President, WEX Inc. of Wex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Melissa D Smith (insider trades) sold 43,568 shares of WEX on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $230 a share. The total sale was $10 million.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. Wex Inc has a market cap of $10 billion; its shares were traded at around $226.340000 with and P/S ratio of 6.38. Wex Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, WEX Inc. Melissa D Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 2.88% since.

CEO and President, WEX Inc. Melissa D Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $208.47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 2.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David G Cooper sold 1,932 shares of WEX stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 2.88% since.

President, Global Fleet Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of WEX stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $215.79. The price of the stock has increased by 4.89% since.

Chief Technology Officer David G Cooper sold 3,865 shares of WEX stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $208.47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.

