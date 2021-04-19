Accenture Plc (ACN) CEO-Growth Markets Gianfranco Casati Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO-Growth Markets of Accenture Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gianfranco Casati (insider trades) sold 3,675 shares of ACN on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $286.33 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Accenture PLC is a professional service company. It provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services to Communications, Media and Technology, Financial services, Health and Public service, Products and Resources segments. Accenture Plc has a market cap of $182.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $286.540000 with a P/E ratio of 33.93 and P/S ratio of 4.04. The dividend yield of Accenture Plc stocks is 1.20%. Accenture Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Accenture Plc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of ACN stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $280. The price of the stock has increased by 2.34% since.

Chief Executive - Europe Jean-marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of ACN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $264.76. The price of the stock has increased by 8.23% since.

