Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $3 million of Shares

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of DT on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $54.31 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $14.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.290000 with a P/E ratio of 158.45 and P/S ratio of 22.58.

CEO Recent Trades:

