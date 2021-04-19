Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian Sold $545,450 of Shares

EVP and Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Camille L Bedrosian (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of RARE on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $109.09 a share. The total sale was $545,450.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $7.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.390000 with and P/S ratio of 23.99. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

