Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) EVP & Co-COO Thomas M Mcgough Sold $1.9 million of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: CAG +0.8%

EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Mcgough (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of CAG on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $37.51 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Conagra Brands Inc is in the business of trading and merchandising packaged food in a variety of categories and in various retail channels across frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable temperature classes in North America. Conagra Brands Inc has a market cap of $18.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.850000 with a P/E ratio of 15.56 and P/S ratio of 1.58. The dividend yield of Conagra Brands Inc stocks is 2.58%. Conagra Brands Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.40% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Co-COO Thomas M Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of CAG stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $37.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CAG, click here

.

