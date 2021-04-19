Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $19 million of Shares

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of ZI on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $47.59 a share. The total sale was $19 million.

Zoominfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.380000 with and P/S ratio of 25.79.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZI stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $47.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZI stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $48.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

10% Owner Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $47.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

10% Owner Holdings (wa), Llc Do sold 186,721 shares of ZI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $47.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZI, click here