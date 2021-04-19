>
Articles 

Zynga Inc (ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin Sold $557,952 of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: ZNGA +0.28%

CFO of Zynga Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Gerard Griffin (insider trades) sold 52,637 shares of ZNGA on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $10.6 a share. The total sale was $557,952.

Zynga Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and operating social games. Its games include FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words With Friends that are played on various platforms such as mobile, desktop, and social networking sites. Zynga Inc has a market cap of $11.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.590000 with and P/S ratio of 5.46.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of ZNGA stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $10.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Phuong Y. Phillips sold 13,366 shares of ZNGA stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $10.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.
  • Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of ZNGA stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $10.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.
  • President of Publishing Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $10.55. The price of the stock has increased by 0.38% since.
  • Director Ellen F Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $10.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.
  • Director Regina E Dugan sold 8,950 shares of ZNGA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $10.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZNGA, click here

.

