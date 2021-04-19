Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sold $7.4 million of Shares

CEO of Cadence Design Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lip Bu Tan (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of CDNS on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $147.47 a share. The total sale was $7.4 million.

Cadence Design Systems Inc develops system design enablement solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems, complex integrated circuits, and electronic devices. The firm provides maintenance services for its software, hardware, and others. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a market cap of $39.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.940000 with a P/E ratio of 67.28 and P/S ratio of 14.79. Cadence Design Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cadence Design Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of CDNS stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $147.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of CDNS stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $147. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.44% since.

Sr. Vice President Thomas P Beckley sold 18,000 shares of CDNS stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $145. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

Sr. Vice President Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of CDNS stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

Sr. Vice President Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of CDNS stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $126.65. The price of the stock has increased by 12.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDNS, click here