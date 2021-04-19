Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.54 per share and the market cap of $55.6 billion, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is shown in the chart below.

Because Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 2.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which is worse than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is poor. This is the debt and cash of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $53.7 billion and earnings of $0.167 a share. Its operating margin of 32.22% better than 89% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is 2.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras's ROIC was 36.44, while its WACC came in at -2.78. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

