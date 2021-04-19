>
Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) CFO Andrew R Neill Sold $737,760 of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: STTK -2.87%

CFO of Shattuck Labs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew R Neill (insider trades) sold 24,000 shares of STTK on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $30.74 a share. The total sale was $737,760.

Shattuck Labs Inc has a market cap of $1.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.150000 with and P/S ratio of 119.47.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Andrew R Neill sold 24,000 shares of STTK stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $30.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of STTK stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $30.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STTK, click here

.

