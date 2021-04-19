Axonics Inc (AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sold $4.4 million of Shares

COO of Axonics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rinda Sama (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of AXNX on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $59.08 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Axonics Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.670000 with and P/S ratio of 19.55.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

