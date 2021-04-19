Tri-Star Advisors Inc. Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Y

Investment company Tri-Star Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tri-Star Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,155 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.47% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 804,562 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 212,864 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 326,849 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 292,481 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.87%

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 326,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 223,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 122,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 15,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 292,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.67%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 54,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 27.98%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 49.87%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.62%. Tri-Star Advisors Inc. still held 75,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.57%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Tri-Star Advisors Inc. still held 16,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 32.69%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $350.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Tri-Star Advisors Inc. still held 6,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.