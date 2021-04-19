Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Investment company Moseley Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, S&P Global Inc, Square Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moseley Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Moseley Investment Management Inc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 108,452 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,167 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,276 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,293 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,857 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 45,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $376.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.90%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 40,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 36.46%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $184.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.51 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.