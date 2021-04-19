M. Kraus & Co Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Stryker Corp

Shelburne, VT, based Investment company M. Kraus & Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, U.S. Bancorp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2021Q1, M. Kraus & Co owns 60 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, MDY, QDF, USB, IVW, SRCH,

IWM, MDY, QDF, USB, IVW, SRCH, Added Positions: PEP, DIS, CSCO, RTX, ABT, CARR, NEE, ITW, LHX, MDLZ, PG, ECL, ROK, HD, JNJ, MCD, JPM, V, NKE, UNP, TSLA, MMM, UPS, WMT, MA,

PEP, DIS, CSCO, RTX, ABT, CARR, NEE, ITW, LHX, MDLZ, PG, ECL, ROK, HD, JNJ, MCD, JPM, V, NKE, UNP, TSLA, MMM, UPS, WMT, MA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CVX, CHD, ENB, DCI, XOM, ABBV, COP, IBM, VOO, PAYX,

MSFT, CVX, CHD, ENB, DCI, XOM, ABBV, COP, IBM, VOO, PAYX, Sold Out: D, SYK,

For the details of M. Kraus & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.+kraus+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,616 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,815 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 47,850 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 55,040 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 138,714 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Searchlight Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.05, with an estimated average price of $0.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 171,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.