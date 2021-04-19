>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

M. Kraus & Co Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Stryker Corp

April 19, 2021 | About: V -0.27% IWM -1.3% MDY -0.54% QDF -0.41% IVW -0.66% USB -0.24% SRCH +100% SYK -0.15% D -0.19%

Shelburne, VT, based Investment company M. Kraus & Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, U.S. Bancorp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kraus & Co. As of 2021Q1, M. Kraus & Co owns 60 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M. Kraus & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.+kraus+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M. Kraus & Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,616 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,815 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 47,850 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  4. L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 55,040 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 138,714 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $493.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Searchlight Minerals Corp (SRCH)

M. Kraus & Co initiated holding in Searchlight Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.05, with an estimated average price of $0.02. The stock is now traded at around $0.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 171,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

M. Kraus & Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

M. Kraus & Co sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of M. Kraus & Co. Also check out:

1. M. Kraus & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. M. Kraus & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. M. Kraus & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M. Kraus & Co keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)