ManpowerGroup Appoints Riccardo Barberis as Regional President, Northern Europe

MILWAUKEE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup [NYSE: MAN] today announced the appointment of Riccardo Barberis as Regional President, Northern Europe effective May 17, 2021. Barberis will oversee all of ManpowerGroup's brands and offerings across the region – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions. He will report to Chairman & CEO Jonas Prising and join the Executive Leadership Team.

Barberis joined ManpowerGroup in 1998 and has held numerous leadership positions in Europe and Latin America, most recently as country manager for ManpowerGroup Italy. Barberis speaks 5 languages and currently serves as Board Member of Junior Achievement, Vice President of the Italian industry association, Assolavaro and President of ManpowerGroup's Human Age Institute.

"Riccardo is a key contributor to our global leadership team. His deep industry knowledge and passion for a client-first, candidate-centric approach have consistently delivered superior results." said Prising. "I am confident that Riccardo's leadership will enable us to further accelerate our Diversification, Digitization and Innovation plans, creating even more value for our clients and candidates and strengthening our performance in the region."

"I'm excited about this great opportunity to lead the talented team in Northern Europe, enhance our leadership position and build on our recent progress." said Barberis. "Our broad portfolio of workforce solutions, our ability to innovate and our expanding capabilities around data and analytics to predict performance, means we are really well-positioned to provide strategic and operational solutions to clients, and help even more people find meaningful, sustainable work and create skills for the future."

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantial value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the twelfth year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information on ManpowerGroup visit www.manpowergroup.com

