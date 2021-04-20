Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Walmart Inc

Investment company Aspireon Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, ISHARES INC, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Walmart Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, Cadence Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aspireon Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Aspireon Wealth Advisors owns 31 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FINX, KWEB, RING, PFF, ICLN, ARKK, FTAI, BRMK,

FINX, KWEB, RING, PFF, ICLN, ARKK, FTAI, BRMK, Added Positions: VGLT, TIP, JNK, GSG, IAU, MUB, JPM,

VGLT, TIP, JNK, GSG, IAU, MUB, JPM, Reduced Positions: IVV, IEFA, WMT, KBWB, TLT, VOO, AGG, VYM, IEMG, KO, VNM,

IVV, IEFA, WMT, KBWB, TLT, VOO, AGG, VYM, IEMG, KO, VNM, Sold Out: MGK, SPXL, CADE, HYG,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 100,000 shares, 35.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 87,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.57% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 52,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 60,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 552.17% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 70,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 552.17%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 214.96%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $13.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $69.26 and $84.95, with an estimated average price of $78.49.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Cadence Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.71%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Aspireon Wealth Advisors still held 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 85%. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Aspireon Wealth Advisors still held 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $381.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Aspireon Wealth Advisors still held 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.