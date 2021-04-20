Sanders Morris Harris Inc. Buys Ford Motor Co, Zscaler Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sanders Morris Harris Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Zscaler Inc, Airbnb Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, International Game Technology PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanders Morris Harris Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. owns 258 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZS, ABNB, MAXR, MARK, MRNA, PLTR, GVI, GM, VBTX, WING, COP, NVAX, XPOA, MOTV, AEP, CPSR, PFF, ELF, TSCO, HRL, DELL, VIRT, MPLX, CFR, BRMK, AVO, IAU, NOK,

ZS, ABNB, MAXR, MARK, MRNA, PLTR, GVI, GM, VBTX, WING, COP, NVAX, XPOA, MOTV, AEP, CPSR, PFF, ELF, TSCO, HRL, DELL, VIRT, MPLX, CFR, BRMK, AVO, IAU, NOK, Added Positions: F, DOCU, ARKK, CUE, V, AMZN, CVS, PYPL, AVLR, QQQ, BQ, GOLD, MINT, AAPL, MSFT, TELA, BA, WTRH, ABBV, DIS, CVX, KO, CCI, DUK, AVGO, GD, XLNX, WMT, BLK, TGT, PFE, PEP, OKE, MRK, MCD, LOW, INTC, BAX, CLX, USB, JNJ,

F, DOCU, ARKK, CUE, V, AMZN, CVS, PYPL, AVLR, QQQ, BQ, GOLD, MINT, AAPL, MSFT, TELA, BA, WTRH, ABBV, DIS, CVX, KO, CCI, DUK, AVGO, GD, XLNX, WMT, BLK, TGT, PFE, PEP, OKE, MRK, MCD, LOW, INTC, BAX, CLX, USB, JNJ, Reduced Positions: CSCO, CRM, APTO, IGT, ELAN, AMD, ADBE, JPM, GOOGL, NOW, T, CSWC, TXMD, GSK, BX, SPKE, XOM, AZN, SPY, DOX, CTAS, LUMN, AR, MAIN, BAC, HD, MA, NAD, MRO, TTWO, ET, MDLZ, MDT, HNRG, TRGP, PGEN, SQ, SWN, SGMA, TXN, NET,

CSCO, CRM, APTO, IGT, ELAN, AMD, ADBE, JPM, GOOGL, NOW, T, CSWC, TXMD, GSK, BX, SPKE, XOM, AZN, SPY, DOX, CTAS, LUMN, AR, MAIN, BAC, HD, MA, NAD, MRO, TTWO, ET, MDLZ, MDT, HNRG, TRGP, PGEN, SQ, SWN, SGMA, TXN, NET, Sold Out: BABA, SNOW, ESGC, DT, CHL, BIDU, CEMI, BGNE, PPT, CRTO, NTES, SPCE, VUG, VGT, CXO, MUJ, BLUE, JMIA, FLEX, SILK, MMM, BOND, PUMP, THBR, IPV, BYM, TLRY, JWS, ZMX1, USWS, RAVE, CDEV, ATIF, BHAT, VTNR, CIDM, SHIP,

For the details of SANDERS MORRIS HARRIS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanders+morris+harris+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 156,725 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 361,680 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,660 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) - 823,517 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 735,947 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $190.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 83,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Remark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $2.87. The stock is now traded at around $1.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 895,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $161.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 168.03%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 569,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 86.52%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 31,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 196.33%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 35,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 82.10%. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 352,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 35,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Eros STX Global Corp. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $2.01.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 95.51%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 6,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 78.38%. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 5,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanders Morris Harris Inc. reduced to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 97.25%. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $4.41. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. still held 25,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.