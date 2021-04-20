Benjamin Graham on Allocating Capital in an Ideal World

Asset allocation is a challenging task in all market conditions. However, it is arguably most difficult in a bull market.

Rising stock prices may tempt investors to allocate more capital to equities. They may also seek to avoid low returns from cash and fixed-income securities. The result could be disappointing long-term returns due to the narrow margins of safety on offer among overvalued shares.

In my view, assessing company valuations could be a useful guide to allocating capital in today's bull market. It may help to prepare an investor for the next bear market.

Allocating assets in a perfect world

The father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, neatly summarized the ideal asset allocation scenario for investors:

"In an ideal world, the intelligent investor would hold stocks only when they are cheap and sell them when they become overpriced, then duck into the bunker of bonds and cash until stocks again become cheap enough to buy."

This strategy could allow an investor to take advantage of the market cycle. It would mean that they capitalize on a bull market through buying stocks when they are undervalued. They would also miss out on price falls in the subsequent bear market, while being able to reinvest at some point in future when stock prices become relatively attractive.

Market timing

Of course, the problem with Graham's strategy is that investors do not live in a perfect world. Timing the market is impossible, since a wide variety of unpredictable events and factors can influence the stock market's performance. This means that moving capital en masse from shares to bonds, and vice-versa, could lead to an inefficient allocation of capital.

Therefore, in my view, a simple solution to the challenge of asset allocation is to look at each stock holding in a portfolio on a case-by-case basis. When one holding becomes fully valued in an investor's opinion, selling it and moving the proceeds into cash or bonds until attractive buying opportunities become available could be a logical approach.

This process would avoid seeking to time the market. It would mean a more gradual process of moving capital between stocks and cash/bonds.

Allocating capital today

This approach requires a large amount of discipline. It can be tempting to hold on to stocks even if they appear to be overvalued. For instance, an investor may currently be overly optimistic about a company's prospects compared to reality. Likewise, low interest rates may persuade today's investors to hold stocks instead of accepting disappointing returns from cash or bonds.

Of course, reallocating capital to undervalued shares may be possible in today's stock market environment. This could mean an investor sells an overvalued stock to buy a cheaper opportunity. However, should this situation be unavailable due to today's high share prices, allocating capital to cash or bonds could be a profitable long-term move.

Indeed, holding a large proportion of a portfolio as cash and bonds is likely to only be a temporary situation. The average bull market has lasted for approximately 1,000 days, with many bull runs being of much shorter duration. As a result, opportunities to reallocate capital from cash or bonds to undervalued stocks are likely to become increasingly abundant over the long run.

