Aegon's Global Chief Technology Officer Mark Bloom to step down

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:AEG +0.22%


Aegon today announced that Global Chief Technology Officer Mark Bloom is stepping down, effective June 1, 2021. Having led Aegon's technology and innovation activities for more than five years, he has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.



Mark Bloom joined Aegon in 2016 as CTO, and member of Aegon N.V.’s Management Board and Aegon UK’s Board of Directors. He has been responsible for leading Aegon’s global technology function supporting the business to improve the customer experience by effectively and efficiently leveraging technology. Prior to working at Aegon, he held various technology leadership positions at Citi and JP Morgan Chase.



“On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to thank Mark for his valuable contributions to Aegon and wish him all the best with his future endeavors”, said Lard Friese, CEO of Aegon N.V..



About Aegon



Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on [url="]aegon.com[/url].

