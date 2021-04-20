Western Union Expands in Indonesia with Bank Rakyat Indonesia

[url="]Western+Union[/url], a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and [url="]Bank+Rakyat+Indonesia+%28BRI%29[/url], one of the largest state-owned banks in Indonesia, have come together to enable customers in Indonesia to receive Western Union international money transfers from their loved ones through BRI's expansive over 8,000 branch network nationwide.Customers can receive money at 4,000 BRI locations now, with full access to over 8,000 BRI locations expected in the coming months. Global senders can send money using Western Union's digital services in 75 countries, plus territories, or Western Union's iconic retail Agent network worldwide. Outbound money transfer services from Indonesia, with BRI, are expected to be rolled out later this year."We are excited to collaborate with BRI and look forward to working together to provide customers with Western Union services," said K. Premmananth, Head of Network, Singapore, Indonesia, and North Asia, Western Union. “Our global network's expansive scale and scope across more than 200 countries and territories demonstrates our expertise at navigating the cross-border money transfer complexities and transforming that into a seamless experience for customers receiving money from their family and loves ones worldwide. We look forward to a successful collaboration with BRI.""This strategic collaboration supports Western Union's strategy to forge new partnerships across multiple sectors, cultivating relationships and facilitating a money transfer superhighway, reaching urban, remote and rural geographies together," he said."In an age when speed and reliability mean everything, we are excited to announce our collaboration with Western Union providing customers with convenient money transfer services," said Listiarini Dewajanti, Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) Treasury & Global Services, BRI. "Our vision is to provide the people of Indonesia with excellent financial services. As the world globalizes, it takes deep financial services expertise to expand access and create new choices and opportunities for customers, and we are glad to be able to do that with Western Union."Listiarini Dewajanti added, “BRI more than 9 thousand outlets reaching the archipelago in Indonesia. It means we have the largest bank network spread around the country. We are constantly looking for new ways to give customers value and are very pleased about this collaboration with Western Union.”According to [url="]World+Bank[/url], Indonesia is among the top remittance recipients in the East Asia and Pacific Region in 2020. Western Union currently provides its services via a large network of Agent locations, facilitating convenient service access for families and loved ones receiving money in Indonesia. Customers are advised to check the [url="]Agent+Locator[/url] link for information on the nearest locations.The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million-retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit [url="]www.westernunion.com[/url].Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) is one of the largest state-owned banks in Indonesia. The Bank was established by Raden Bei Aria Wirjaatmadja on December 16, 1895 in Purwokerto, Central Java. Now BRI has more than 9000 outlets across the country, with more than 60 million customers. We create financial inclusion in Indonesia, focusing on Micro, Small, and Medium Scale by referring to the prudential banking principles and implementing environmentally-friendly banking operational policies. For more information, visit [url="]www.bri.co.id[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419006016/en/