Cunard Announces 2022 Event Voyages

Music, Literature, Theatre and new Art & Design themed Transatlantic Crossing take Centre Stage on flagship Queen Mary 2, and sister ship Queen Elizabeth

VALENCIA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard announced today its 2022 line-up of Event Voyages, offering a rich and compelling variety of themes on board flagship liner Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth. Welcoming back guest favorites including the Literature Festival at Sea in partnership with Cheltenham Literature Festival, The Times and The Sunday Times; and much-loved Anthony Inglis and the UK National Symphony of Orchestra, Cunard also introduces the line's first Art & Design Week, and Beatles and Beyond: Celebrating the Best of British. Also joining the roster is the highly anticipated London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards.

Guests will enjoy an opportunity to meet and mingle with renowned authors, West End theatre stars, wax nostalgic with one the world's top Beatles tribute bands, and learn insider views and latest trends with the line's new Art & Design Week.

Every journey offers the opportunity to delve deeper into an existing passion or discover something new, with an enriching program of interactive workshops, masterclasses, performances, and thought provoking speakers and discussions with fellow guests, truly there is something for everyone on board.

"Cunard is excited to again offer an incredible array of Event Voyages in 2022, which have become an eagerly anticipated hallmark of Cunard's on board experience," said Jamie Paiko, vice president of Sales for Cunard North America. "From art and literature to music and design, our guests enjoy the luxury of time to more deeply delve into their passions, and appreciate the opportunity to meet notable luminaries form all over the world. Anticipation is high for the return of Event Voyage favorites, as well as those new to Cunard, and ones we hope will be equally revered in the future," Paiko added.

Here's a taster of what to expect:

15-22 May 2022, Queen Mary 2: London Theatre at Sea, with the Olivier Awards:This eastbound Transatlantic Crossing, created in partnership with Society of London Theatre, will showcase Olivier award-winning talent, both on and off the stage. This Event Voyage will feature spectacular performances and an illustrious line-up of guests in conversation about their careers, as well as talks on productions, how they are produced, and the theatres themselves

Highlights include a dazzling show with the stars in the Royal Court Theatre in a production looking back at the last 45 years of the Olivier Awards; an immersive workshop about the secrets and techniques of putting on a production; and dance classes lead by world class choreographers.

"In May 2022, we can't wait to welcome guests on the London Theatre at Sea Event Voyage - a blend of performances, workshops, talks, dance classes and some special evening shows combine with an extraordinary array of on and off-stage talent to bring theatre to life. The world leading Queen Mary 2 transatlantic experience together with the very best of London theatre will result in an extraordinary week," said Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre. Fares start from $1,399 per person.

8-17 May 2022, Queen Elizabeth: Beatles and Beyond: Queen Elizabeth will sail a nine-night roundtrip voyage departing Tokyo, tracing the shores of Japan and South Korea, and play host to Cunard's first ever Beatles and Beyond: Celebrating the Best of British voyage. Through music, film, tastings and demonstrations, the sailing will celebrate beloved aspects of British culture, culminating in a spectacular finale in the Royal Court Theatre by the superb Bootleg Beatles, the world's leading Beatles tribute band. Fares start from $1,579 per person.

28 August-4 September 2022, Queen Mary 2: Art & Design Week:

Cunard's first ever Art & Design Week is a one-of-a-kind experience that will take guests on a journey celebrating the best of design, past, present and future. Unmissable insights, expert-led masterclasses and special on board exhibitions promise to inspire the inner creative life of those who participate. In addition, guests will have an exclusive opportunity to hear from creative influencers at the forefront of design for Cunard's newest ship. Fares start from 1,519 per person.

25 October-1 November 2022, Queen Mary 2: Anthony Inglis and the UK's National Symphony Orchestra: A regular favorite in the Cunard calendar, the UK's National Symphony Orchestra sets sail again with Maestro Anthony Inglis leading the ensemble in memorable orchestral performances in the Royal Court Theatre. Guests will enjoy an evening of all-American music, including Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" after departing New York; and an evening celebrating the best of British music before arriving into Southampton. Charismatic conductor Inglis leads the audience, guest choir, soloists and orchestra in both concerts, as well as presenting another afternoon concert featuring Ravel's "Bolero."

"The annual Transatlantic Crossing by the National Symphony Orchestra and myself is keenly looked forward to by the musicians, as much as the guests on board the magnificent liner, Queen Mary 2," said Anthony Inglis. "After the year we have all had, the orchestra and I have decided that we need a huge celebration in 2022, not only on behalf of the ship and her wonderful crew, but also the guests we have all missed. Therefore, I have planned some exciting surprises, which will be both hugely challenging and equally rewarding. We look forward to welcoming guests for a gigantic, seven-night party with an orchestra playing some favourite classical pieces of music, a choir made up of the guests, plus many other entertaining events as we cross the Atlantic Ocean from New York to Southampton."

Fares start from $1,149 per person.

3-10 December 2022, Queen Mary 2: Literature Festival at Sea in partnership with Cheltenham Literature Festival, The Times and The Sunday Times: This extraordinary eastbound Transatlantic Crossing, crafted by the programming team of The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, will offer book lovers the opportunity to join some of the best-loved authors, historians, poets, and critics, as well as journalists from The Times and The Sunday Times, to bring the spirit of the Festival to the voyage.

"We can't wait to be back on the gorgeous Queen Mary 2 for the 2022 Literature Festival on Sea," said Nicola Tuxworth, Head of Programming, The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival. "There is something truly magical about sailing across a vast ocean on a beautiful, luxurious ship and listening to some of the world's best writers sharing their stories. The first Festival at Sea was fabulous, an unforgettable seven days – and the 2022 program will be packed with fascinating events for everyone who loves books and brilliant journalism. Whether you want to hear your favorite author discussing their craft, get behind the day's headlines with The Times, or even have a go at writing yourself, why not join us on board?"

This seven-day program of inspiring literary events celebrates the written word in all its variety with workshops, discussions, and Q&As focusing on literature, art, film, history and politics, all underpinned by the quality of delivery that is Cheltenham's hallmark.

Guests will include bestselling authors Ian Rankin, Maggie O'Farrell, Charles Cumming, Sathnam Sanghera, Mick Herron, and Simon Winchester; revered classicist Mary Beard; acclaimed journalists Damian Barr and Rachel Johnson; and Times Red Box Editor, Matt Chorley. More names to be announced.

Fares start from $1,049 per person.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Consultant, call Cunard Line at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For travel agents interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSource or call Cunard toll free at 1-800-528-6273.

Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, 661-753-1035, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cunard-announces-2022-event-voyages-301272178.html

SOURCE Cunard