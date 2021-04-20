Ivrnet Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Transaction

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSX.V:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its shares for debt transaction previously announced on March 14, 2021.

Ivrnet has completed the shares for debt transaction by issuing an aggregate of 2,290,909 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per share in settlement of Canadian dollar indebtedness of $126,000 owing to a former service provider.

The common shares issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Following completion of the issuance of the 2,290,909 common shares, Ivrnet has a total of 94,811,181 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: [email protected]; www.ivrnet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

