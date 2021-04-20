Cannabis Sativa Reports Revenue Increase of 75% in 2020

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to report Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 of $2,035,383, up by 75% from 2019 revenues of $1,159,737. Cost of revenues for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $893,482and $462,940, respectively. The increases for 2020 were primarily a result of the improved business operations of PrestoCorp, our 51% owned subsidiary doing business as PrestoDoctor.

Telemedicine became a growth area which drove revenues higher in 2020. PrestoDoctor continues to exceed expectations in 2021 as the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused increased interest in telehealth, and emergency regulations opened new markets. "We experienced a remarkable surge of interest in PrestoDoctor as people stayed at home, worked from home, and practiced social distancing. Difficulties in getting to a doctor's office and concerns about being away from home encouraged new customers to explore the telehealth option. State and local governments also established emergency rules to permit telehealth across state lines, further expanding the reach of the PrestoDoctor business model. All of these developments have had, and continue to have, a positive impact on revenues," said CEO David Tobias.

In addition, GK Manufacturing and Packaging, Inc. ("GKMP"), our 51% owned subsidiary providing contract manufacturing of CBD infused products to national and regional customers provided 2020 revenues of $94,552, with cost of revenue $152,837. Cannabis Sativa has invested $750,000 into GKMP to fund the start-up operations as additional working capital. The GKMP start-up is behind schedule, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic on customers and their willingness to commit to significant product purchases in the face of uncertainty. We anticipate improving market conditions in the second quarter of 2021 and continuing through the remainder of the year.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor®, GK Manufacturing & Packaging, Wild Earth Naturals®, and iBudtender. The Company licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand.

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is the #1 patient rated fully online medical cannabis recommendation service, with over 15K five star reviews on TrustSpot.

On PrestoDoctor's platform, potential patients can speak to a compassionate doctor who specializes in medical cannabis, privately and completely online. Our patients pick their physician and appointment times - either on demand or up to a week in advance - and conduct their video evaluation via our customer built HIPAA compliant telemedicine service. PrestoDoctor has helped tens of thousands of patients get medical cannabis cards in California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Illinois & Iowa.

PrestoDoctor prides itself in providing an easy process, exceptional customer support, and compassionate doctors that focus on education and patient empowerment. Patients only pay if approved and are provided a customized treatment plan post-appointment.

