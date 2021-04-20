>
Indonesian Ambassador, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group Meet over Boao Forum

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:CD +0.21%

PR Newswire

BOAO, China, April 20, 2021

BOAO, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group (Nasdaq:CD) was invited to meet with Mr. Djauhari Oratmangun, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the People's Republic on April 19th. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on digital infrastructure construction in Asia-Pacific region and RCEP's role in advancing digital infrastructure on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).

In response to Mr. Djauhari Oratmangun's inquiry, Mr. Ju introduced Chindata Group's layout in the RCEP-related region. He said Chindata Group will accelerate its business development in Indonesia to enhance its strengths in the Asia-Pacific region and facilitate the digital transformation in Indonesia.

Mr. Djauhari Oratmangun expressed appreciation for the efforts Chindata Group has made in promoting the Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure construction and hoped Chindata Group could expand its footprint in Indonesia to enhance the regional digital transformation.

As the only Asia-Pacific carrier-neutral digital infrastructure platform covering the regions related to RCEP, Chindata Group had a total of 489 IT MW capacity in service and under construction, focusing in China, Malaysia and other RCEP-related countries by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesian-ambassador-founder-and-ceo-of-chindata-group-meet-over-boao-forum-301272310.html

SOURCE Chindata Group


