2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Virtual Meeting Only Format

April 20, 2021 | About: NAS:CBSH -0.65%


Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced that, due to continuing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of Commerce’s directors, officers, employees and shareholders, the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format only.



As publicly announced, the annual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of February 16, 2021 and their legal proxies and other interested parties may attend the virtual annual meeting at [url="]www.meetingcenter.io%2F224801586[/url] [Meeting ID 224801586].



Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date, who have a control number and a meeting password may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Shareholder” and may vote during, and participate in, the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email they previously received. Only one shareholder per control number may access the meeting. The password for the meeting is CBSH2021.



Shareholders and other interested parties who do not have a control number may attend the virtual annual meeting as a “Guest” but will not have the option to vote or ask questions during the meeting.



About Commerce Bancshares, Inc.



With $33.3 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 150 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at [url="]www.commercebank.com[/url].



1. As of March 31, 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005353/en/


