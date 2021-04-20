Enthusiast Gaming to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX:EGLX) ( ENGMF) (FSE:2AV), the largest gaming media platform in North America and reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the trading ticker symbol "EGLX." The Nasdaq Global Select Market is the highest listing tier of the Nasdaq Stock Market’s three-tier market classification. Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to commence at market open on April 21, 2021.



The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EGLX".

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Reaching over 300 million gamers every month, the Company is a member of the ‘Comscore 100’ ranking of the top Internet Properties in the US and the largest in the Gaming Information category on mobile devices. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiential, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique engagement opportunity resulting in more points of connection than any other video game and esports platform, with unparalleled access to the influential and lucrative GenZ and Millennial audience. Through ownership and exclusivity of our array of digital media and entertainment assets, we have built a vast and proprietary network of like-minded communities - we own the fan experience.

The Company’s Media segment comprises 100+ gaming related websites and 1,000+ YouTube channels that generated 42 billion views of content in 2020. The Talent division works with 550+ leading gamers and influencers to create new and unique content. Luminosity Gaming, the Company’s esports division, ranked as the #1 watched esports organization on Twitch, competes across a number of game titles, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team and works with over 50 leading streamers and athletes, including xQc, Nick Eh 30, Chica and more. Enthusiast Gaming’s Experiential business owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX, and the largest B2B mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects, and hosts over 50 live and virtual events annually. For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

