Cambium Networks Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Reporting Date

April 20, 2021 | About: CMBM -4.11%

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium Networks”) ( CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cambium Networks will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and Q&A at 4:30 p.m. ET, on May 6, 2021. On the call will be Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, and Stephen Cumming, CFO. The call will be moderated by Peter Schuman, senior director of investor & industry analyst relations.

To join the financial results live webcast and view additional materials which may be posted to the investor website, listeners should access the investor page of Cambium Networks website https://investors.cambiumnetworks.com/. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available in the event archives at the same web address for a period of one year.

To access the live conference call by phone, listeners should dial +1(877) 288-4394 in the U.S. or Canada and +1(470) 495-9483 for international callers, referencing conference ID number 7248913. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the investor page of Cambium Networks website for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48 hours soon after the call by phone by dialing +1(855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or Canada and +1(404) 537-3406 for international callers, using the conference ID number 7248913.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Contacts:
Investors:
Peter Schuman, IRC
Sr. Director Investor & Industry Analyst Relations
Cambium Networks
+1 (847) 264-2188
[email protected]

