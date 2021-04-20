GZ6G Technologies Ready to Uplist to OTCQB

Completes Audit of Fiscal 2020 and 2019 Operating Results



Las Vegas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. [GZIC] has filed audited financial statements on April 15, 2021 including an opinion from an independent public accounting firm for the most recently completed two fiscal years of December 31, 2020, and 2019. The audit was completed by applying the standards set by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”). GZ6G Technologies engaged Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah as their independent accounting firm to perform audits on each of the company’s last four operating years, which results have been published on OTC Markets. The audited fiscal 2018 and 2017 comparative results were previously published on February 8, 2020 as part of a Material Change Report. The completion and publication of these most recent audited financial results is the first step in a series of actions GZ6G Technologies is taking to improve transparency for both shareholders and customers and is the first step in the company’s plans to become fully compliant with enhanced regulatory oversight and key client expectations.

The next step in GZ6G Technologies’ corporate plan is to apply to up-list to OTCQB this week under the alternative reporting tier as GZ6G Technologies engages with various firms and investor groups regarding the ultimate expectation of becoming a fully reporting Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issuer.

CEO Coleman Smith stated, “The most important step in our forward plan for growth in both the public markets and relative to larger customer accounts was to complete the audit of our most recent two fiscal years. We had originally intended to complete our 2019 audit and OTC up-list application in early fiscal 2020, but our initial objectives were delayed by the impact of COVID-19. We have used this past year to prepare for the next steps in our corporate vision which includes the up listing of our shares to the OTCQB, and to become a fully reporting issuer with the SEC. My team and I are excited to have finally concluded the first and most important step in this process.”

GZ6G Technologies and its divisions have worked tirelessly in 2020 and through the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to establish customer relationships that can be expanded greatly with the completion of audited financial results and a market up-list. The company expects to announce enhanced venue opportunities as they move through the process to now become a bonded service provider.

“We are excited to be able to take the next steps in our overall plan to bring value to both our shareholders and customers. Our drive to obtain additional capital to fully implement our exciting 2021 business plan goes hand-in-hand with our intent to become fully SEC reporting in the next fiscal quarter,” said Coleman Smith. “In addition to enacting our OTCQB up list plan, we expect the ability to raise additional capital as we meet a higher standard of reporting should dramatically enhance our client revenue goals by the end of fiscal 2021 through both the value in having audited financial results and having access to an expanded group of investment professionals.”

GZ6G Technologies and its divisions, Green Zebra Networks, Green Zebra Smart Labs, Green Zebra Data Centers, and Green Zebra Media are currently working with various clients that will be announced in the coming weeks.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Data Center: The Green Zebra Data Centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com . Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

[email protected]

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.