American Homes 4 Rent Opens Wilder Meadows Community in Plant City, Florida

CALABASAS, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is pleased to introduce Wilder Meadows in Plant City, Florida, which joins its rapidly growing family of newly built single-family rental home communities. Wilder Meadows is AH4R's 66th new rental home community, and its seventh in the Tampa market, as it builds upon the success of its Camden Woods, Spring Rose and Victory Landing communities.

"Our pioneering AMH Development program continues to deliver vibrant new single-family rental home communities such as Wilder Meadows to meet the increasing demand in an undersupplied housing market," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development for AH4R. "By providing superior property management services, we deliver residents an exceptional customer experience while also contributing to the appeal and character of local communities."

Wilder Meadows adds 24 homes built, owned and operated by AH4R to its existing portfolio of more than 2,400 residences in the Tampa market.

"AH4R continues to revolutionize the industry as the nation's leading builder of single-family rental communities," said Brent Landry, Senior Vice President of Development for AH4R. "Leveraging our deep understanding of both the SFR industry and the Tampa market, we are uniquely positioned to design, build and manage terrific new communities such as Wilder Meadows."

The homes at Wilder Meadows feature upscale finishes that residents appreciate, along with the benefits of lawn care and pet-friendly yards. All homes are designed with open concept floorplans, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, elegant bathrooms, quality fixtures, central heating and air conditioning, and two-car garages.

Wilder Meadows features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,300 square feet. Pricing starts from the $1,700s per month. The well-located neighborhood provides residents with quick access to local job centers, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Prospective residents are encouraged to use AH4R's Let Yourself In service to tour available homes at their convenience and then manage their rental experience online at ah4r.com.

Visit us at ah4rc.com/wildermeadows or call (813) 902-3196 to learn more about floorplans, pricing and availability.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2020, we owned 53,584 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states. In addition to Wilder Meadows, American Homes 4 Rent owns more than 2,400 homes in the Tampa area, including the communities of Camden Woods, Spring Rose and Victory Landing.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at http://www.ah4r.com.

