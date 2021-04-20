>
Under Armour Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings And Conference Call Date

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:UA -1.9% NYSE:UAA -1.63%

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its first quarter (ended Mar. 31st) on May 4, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.)

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-armour-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-and-conference-call-date-301272266.html

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.


