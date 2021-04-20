S&P Global Marketplace Unveils New Enhancements to Enable Seamless Analysis and Visualization of Differentiated Data

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today introduced new enhancements to S&P Global Marketplace (Marketplace) that will further enable market participants to test, analyze and visualize its leading traditional and curated alternative data seamlessly and efficiently. Today's launch includes the addition of more than 25 new and enhanced datasets from S&P Global, the introduction of S&P Global Marketplace Workbench, a collaborative analytics platform, the addition of a new machine learning solution from Kensho, along with numerous platform enhancements.

The new enhancements feature the launch of the S&P Global Marketplace Workbench (Workbench), which allows users to explore pre-built notebooks, and visualize and collaborate with colleagues in a modern and simple-to-use web-based environment.

"This release is the most significant since the debut of S&P Global Marketplace in 2020 and includes the addition of new data sources, expanded platform capabilities, and enhanced solutions to an already powerful roster," explains Warren Breakstone, Chief Product Officer of Data Management Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "There has been a strong market response to Marketplace as our clients appreciate the ease of use and robust selection of content, research, delivery options, and technical solutions. With the addition of Workbench, clients will now benefit from a powerful collaborative environment to run their data analysis and explore vast datasets with languages and tools of choice."

Developed in collaboration with Databricks, Workbench includes features that allow users to:

Explore a library of pre-built notebooks to quickly understand and evaluate various Marketplace datasets;

Perform exploratory data analysis with built-in visualizations and model development capabilities, all within a cloud-hosted environment without needing to transfer data;

Collaborate seamlessly with colleagues with real-time co-authoring and commenting across multi-language supported notebooks (R, Python, SQL, Scala).

"With so much new data available for our clients to evaluate, Workbench enhances and streamlines the client data exploration experience" said Jay Bhankharia, Senior Director and Head of Platforms for S&P Global Marketplace at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Workbench integrates the data, code, and workflow capabilities which further reduce any friction for our clients when analyzing and evaluating data from the S&P Global Marketplace."

The latest Marketplace release also includes:

In September 2020, S&P Global Market Intelligence announced a collaboration with Snowflake to enable delivery through a cloud-hosted environment for its datasets. With this release, there are now over 55 S&P Global Marketplace datasets available via Snowflake.

To learn more please visit the S&P Global Marketplace.

