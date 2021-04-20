Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

BALTIMORE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, will announce financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details. Participants from the Company will be Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Maloney, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 4, 2021. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1029/40898, and will be archived online through May 18, 2021. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, May 4, 2021, through May 11, 2021. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 10155280.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has created a new business model by combining the most powerful aspects of direct selling, while eliminating those dimensions that have typically challenged other companies. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches introduce Clients a set of healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

