Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) CFO and Treasurer Gustavo Arnal Bought $509,000 of Shares

CFO and Treasurer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gustavo Arnal (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of BBBY on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $25.45 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $509,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc operates a chain of retail stores. It operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon and Harmon Face Values. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has a market cap of $2.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.090000 with and P/S ratio of 0.33. The dividend yield of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc stocks is 0.69%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of BBBY stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

