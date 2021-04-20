>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) CFO and Treasurer Gustavo Arnal Bought $509,000 of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: BBBY -1.68%

CFO and Treasurer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gustavo Arnal (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of BBBY on 04/16/2021 at an average price of $25.45 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $509,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc operates a chain of retail stores. It operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops and Harmon and Harmon Face Values. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has a market cap of $2.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.090000 with and P/S ratio of 0.33. The dividend yield of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc stocks is 0.69%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of BBBY stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $25.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of BBBY stock on 04/16/2021 at the average price of $25.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BBBY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)