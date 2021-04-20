>
Gee Group Inc (JOB) CEO Derek E Dewan Bought $100,000 of Shares

April 20, 2021 | About: JOB +1.38%

CEO of Gee Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek E Dewan (insider trades) bought 166,666 shares of JOB on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $0.6 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.

GEE Group Inc provides professional placement services throughout the United States. It specializes in the placement of information technology, engineering, and accounting professionals for direct hire and contract staffing. Gee Group Inc has a market cap of $10.227 million; its shares were traded at around $0.578900 with a P/E ratio of 0.75 and P/S ratio of 0.07.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President, CFO Kim D Thorpe bought 83,333 shares of JOB stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $0.6.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Darla D Moore bought 202,433 shares of JOB stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $0.58.

For the complete insider trading history of JOB, click here

.

Comments

