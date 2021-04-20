evTS Announces Agreement with Blink Charging to Distribute Its Portable EV Charger

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced it has entered into a reseller agreement with Blink Charging ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leading electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) company that designs, manufactures, owns and operates EV charging products and services.



The agreement calls for evTS to distribute Blink’s EV charging equipment to fleet customers along with the Company’s FireFly ESV® essential services vehicle. The relationship is pairing Blink’s new IQ 200-M portable EV charger with the evTS FireFly and creates a fully electric EV Roadside Assistance Vehicle solution.

The two companies introduced the first-of-its kind roadside emergency EV charging solution this week at the Texas Auto Writer’s signature event, the Auto Roundup in Fort Worth, Texas. The two-day event brought together major automakers with key automobile media and influencers. Held at the Texas Motor Speedway, Auto Roundup proved to be an innovative and successful platform to launch the innovative and fully electric Roadside Assistance vehicle.

"We believe the combination of Blink Charging’s experience and industry leadership in automotive charging technologies and evTS’ experience in design, along with the recent extension of the FireFly platform into new sectors, creates the perfect environment to strategically collaborate on several market opportunities. It’s actually an ideal use case for our vehicles. Blink’s Portable EV Charger allows us to offer urban roadside assistance capabilities, including emergency services, at airports, shopping malls and other multilevel parking structures where tight spaces, vehicle access and manuverabilty can be challenging and larger vehicles aren’t able to operate as efficiently,” said evTS Chairman & CEO David Solomont.

“This is an exciting development for Blink Charging, and the Auto Roundup event provided the perfect opportunity to showcase to the auto manufacturers how Blink is innovating to drive widespread EV adoption. The combination of Blink’s IQ 200-M and the versatile evTS FireFly ESV will play an important role in further reducing consumers’ fears of range anxiety. The evTS product provides a zero-emission, rapid response solution for EV roadside assistance,” remarked Blink Vice President of Marketing Rebecca Gutierrez.

“We look forward to providing evTS with electric vehicle charging solutions as demand for urban essential services and last-mile e-mobility vehicles increases. In addition, we are happy to be providing evTS’ fleet customers with a broad array of charging solutions,” said Blink Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development Mike Battaglia.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company’s flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the Company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.evts.com.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

